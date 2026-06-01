Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.



Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski (Retired) and Maj. Gen. John T. Reim (right).



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes