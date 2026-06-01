850th Signal Company TRILOS Set Up

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On June 1, 2026, soldiers assigned to the 850th Signal Company, under the operational control of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) during Exercise Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, established a Terrestrial Transmission Line-of-Sight (TRILOS) communications system in support of mission operations.



TRILOS provides high-capacity, modular communications capabilities that help extend and maintain critical connectivity across the battlefield. The system plays a key role in ensuring commanders and units can communicate effectively in dynamic operational environments.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)