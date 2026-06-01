850th Signal Company TRILOS Set Up

On June 1, 2026, soldiers assigned to the 850th Signal Company, under the operational control of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) during Exercise Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, established a Terrestrial Transmission Line-of-Sight (TRILOS) communications system in support of mission operations.
TRILOS provides high-capacity, modular communications capabilities that help extend and maintain critical connectivity across the battlefield. The system plays a key role in ensuring commanders and units can communicate effectively in dynamic operational environments.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9720243
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-CR163-1003
|Resolution:
|6663x4442
|Size:
|19.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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