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    850th Signal Company TRILOS Set Up [Image 4 of 5]

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    850th Signal Company TRILOS Set Up

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Eric Goins 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    On June 1, 2026, soldiers assigned to the 850th Signal Company, under the operational control of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) during Exercise Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, established a Terrestrial Transmission Line-of-Sight (TRILOS) communications system in support of mission operations.

    TRILOS provides high-capacity, modular communications capabilities that help extend and maintain critical connectivity across the battlefield. The system plays a key role in ensuring commanders and units can communicate effectively in dynamic operational environments.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9720246
    VIRIN: 260602-A-CR163-1004
    Resolution: 7635x5090
    Size: 38.59 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 850th Signal Company TRILOS Set Up [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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