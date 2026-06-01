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    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy [Image 10 of 11]

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    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) visited Notre Dame Primary School in Carentan, France, on June 2, 2026, and met with approximately 60 students as part of an annual outreach effort connecting young people with U.S. service members.

    The students, ages 9 and 10 and in fourth and fifth grades, enthusiastically welcomed the Screaming Eagles.
    Sarah Passquier, City of Carentan director of culture and events, said the annual visit helps keep history alive for younger generations.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9720238
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XY121-8139
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 19.36 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy
    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy

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    Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy

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    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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