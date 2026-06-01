Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy

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Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) visited Notre Dame Primary School in Carentan, France, on June 2, 2026, and met with approximately 60 students as part of an annual outreach effort connecting young people with U.S. service members.



The students, ages 9 and 10 and in fourth and fifth grades, enthusiastically welcomed the Screaming Eagles.

Sarah Passquier, City of Carentan director of culture and events, said the annual visit helps keep history alive for younger generations.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)