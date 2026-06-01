Screaming Eagles connect with Carentan students in Normandy

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) visited Notre Dame Primary School in Carentan, France, on June 2, 2026, and met with approximately 60 students as part of an annual outreach effort connecting young people with U.S. service members. The students, ages 9 and 10 and in fourth and fifth grades, enthusiastically welcomed the Screaming Eagles. Sarah Passquier, City of Carentan director of culture and events, said the annual visit helps keep history alive for younger generations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) visited Notre Dame...... read more read more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade visited Notre Dame Primary School in Carentan, France, and met with approximately 60 students as part of an annual outreach effort that connects young people with U.S. service members.

The students, ages 9 and 10 and in fourth and fifth grades, enthusiastically welcomed the Screaming Eagles and Sky Soldiers.

"It was very humbling, but also very satisfying to see all the young kids so excited to see us," said Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Foster. "It was very rewarding."

Sgt. Edward Moore said he was surprised by the students' excitement.

"They were really fun," Moore said. "I got surrounded. I didn’t even know what they were saying. I was really confused, but I liked it. I wasn’t expecting that much enthusiasm."

For Staff Sgt. Seth Gillespie, the visit offered a different perspective on the connection between Normandy and U.S. soldiers.

"It was eye-opening,” Gillespie said. "I didn’t think it was going to be like that. They actually cared about it."

Sgt. Victoria Ferreira said the experience stood out because of how warmly the children reacted to the soldiers.

"I was really surprised by the number of kids that were super excited to see us," Ferreira said. "They kind of looked at us like we were their heroes, which was really sweet."

Sarah Passquier, City of Carentan director of culture and events, said the annual visit helps keep history alive for younger generations.

"We do this to maintain the link between the past and the soldiers," Passquier said. “It’s important for children to understand the history and what’s happening here, and to open their minds to memories and peace."