Summers' Arrival: 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief

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Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers accepts the guidon for the 72nd Air Base Wing from Col. Cisco Harris, installation and 72nd Air Base wing commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 26, 2026. Summers will serve as the senior enlisted advisor for 72nd Air Base Wing operations, readiness, training, and morale of base members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)