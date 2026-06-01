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    Summers' Arrival: 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief [Image 4 of 4]

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    Summers' Arrival: 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers accepts the guidon for the 72nd Air Base Wing from Col. Cisco Harris, installation and 72nd Air Base wing commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 26, 2026. Summers will serve as the senior enlisted advisor for 72nd Air Base Wing operations, readiness, training, and morale of base members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 10:34
    Photo ID: 9720220
    VIRIN: 260526-F-DI245-1237
    Resolution: 5832x3888
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Summers' Arrival: 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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