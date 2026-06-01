Summers' Arrival: 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief

**TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. –**Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers assumed responsibility as the 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief on May 26, succeeding Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel. The change of responsibility ceremony is an important part of the military tradition that celebrates the assumption of responsibilities by a senior enlisted leader after receiving the colors. The passing of the guidon is a symbol of continuity despite changes in leadership. Col. Cisco Harris, 72nd Air Base Wing and installation commander, personally selected Summers for the position. “A command chief is more than a senior enlisted leader, they are the voice of reason, the steward of our standards, and the critical link between the command and our people,” said Harris. “With every farewell, the Air Force provides a worthy successor… Chief Summers is a leader forged in the maintenance and civil engineer career fields. He brings an extensive experience at all levels of leadership to include wing and numbered Air Force, and his record speaks for itself.” In 1998, the Command Chief Master Sergeant position was created to formally recognize the importance of a partnership between the enlisted and officer corps. “We will get after Col. Harris’ vision and our higher headquarters priorities, I will do my best to take care of you, take care of your family and ensure you have what you need to fly, fix and fight,” Summers said. “But know that I will challenge you to reach your absolute highest potential and together we will uphold our standard of excellence. But I will also always do so with respect, love and care.” The new Command Chief began his tenure by directly addressing the Team Tinker Airmen, Sailors, and community partners while establishing his expectations for those under his charge. “At this stage of my military journey I have long understood that awards and accolades eventually fade but the impact you leave on the people and the mission is what lasts,” Summers said. “I am here to lead the charge, roll up my sleeves and do the work right beside you. I will give you everything I’ve got to make Team Tinker stronger because we are stronger together.” During his speech, Summers spoke to the Navy personnel of Strategic Communications Wing One, which operates out of Tinker. “As someone who spent a few years working for and being mentored by a [Navy] master chief, I carry a deep respect for your heritage and traditions. I look forward to supporting your mission, your Sailors and your families.” Summers also addressed his longstanding relationship with Gradel, thanking him for his years of service, mentorship and leadership. “Who would imagine 12 years ago when you were my first sergeant that I would have the honor and privilege to follow in your footsteps,” said Summers. “Your leadership, passion and dedication resonated with me then just as much as it does today. You have made a lasting impact on this wing, this installation, and our Air Force.”