529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols

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U.S. Army military police officer from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, investigates the cause of a traffic accident in Vicenza, Italy, involving a U.S. Army soldier assigned to USAG Italy, May 22, 2026, as emergency services crews prepare to remove the vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)