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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols [Image 3 of 20]

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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army civilian Italian translator assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, helps direct oncoming traffic after a vehicle accident in Vicenza, Italy, May 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 06:38
    Photo ID: 9719817
    VIRIN: 260520-O-OA358-2948
    Resolution: 5977x3985
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols [Image 20 of 20], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    529th MP Co, USAGItaly, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, NATO

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