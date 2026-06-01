U.S. Army civilian Italian translator assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, helps direct oncoming traffic after a vehicle accident in Vicenza, Italy, May 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 06:38
|Photo ID:
|9719817
|VIRIN:
|260520-O-OA358-2948
|Resolution:
|5977x3985
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols [Image 20 of 20], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.