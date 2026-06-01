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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols [Image 18 of 20]

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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army military police officer and a civilian Italian translator from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, work alongside Italian Carabinieri officers assigned to Caserma Ederle as they investigate the cause of a traffic accident in Vicenza, Italy involving a U.S. Army soldier assigned to USAG Italy, May 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 06:38
    Photo ID: 9719821
    VIRIN: 260521-O-OA358-6082
    Resolution: 5207x3471
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols [Image 20 of 20], by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols
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    529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols

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    TAGS

    529th MP Co, USAGItaly, StrongerTogether, SETAF-AF, NATO

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