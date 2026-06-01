529th Military Police Company Conducts Mid‑Shift Patrols

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U.S. Army military police officer and a civilian Italian translator from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, work alongside Italian Carabinieri officers assigned to Caserma Ederle as they investigate the cause of a traffic accident in Vicenza, Italy involving a U.S. Army soldier assigned to USAG Italy, May 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Josiana Greenaway)