American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

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Hans Stockenberger, National Executive Committeeman from the American Legion’s Department of France, takes a photograph of the 555th Fighter Squadron’s emblem at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2026. The visit supported the American Legion’s mission of advocating for veterans, service members and their families while fostering a greater understanding of the challenges and accomplishments of today's military force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)