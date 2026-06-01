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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission [Image 3 of 3]

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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Hans Stockenberger, National Executive Committeeman from the American Legion’s Department of France, takes a photograph of the 555th Fighter Squadron’s emblem at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2026. The visit supported the American Legion’s mission of advocating for veterans, service members and their families while fostering a greater understanding of the challenges and accomplishments of today's military force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9719777
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TT513-1012
    Resolution: 8183x5455
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, American Legion

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