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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission [Image 1 of 3]

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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Dan K. Wiley, National Commander of the American Legion, engages with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mikhail Harper and Airman 1st Class Malik Berry, 31st Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters, while visiting the fire station at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2026. Wiley toured the facility and participated in a discussion with the firefighters to gain insight into their mission and quality of life concerns, supporting the American Legion's ongoing advocacy for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9719775
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TT513-1003
    Resolution: 7188x4504
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission
    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

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    American Legion
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