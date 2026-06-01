American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

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Dan K. Wiley, National Commander of the American Legion, engages with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mikhail Harper and Airman 1st Class Malik Berry, 31st Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters, while visiting the fire station at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2026. Wiley toured the facility and participated in a discussion with the firefighters to gain insight into their mission and quality of life concerns, supporting the American Legion's ongoing advocacy for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)