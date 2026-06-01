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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission [Image 2 of 3]

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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Dan K. Wiley, National Commander of the American Legion, participates in a firehose demonstration conducted by U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 31st Civil Engineering squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2026. The demonstration took place during a fire station tour where Wiley gained insight into the 31st CE mission and discussed concerns affecting military personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9719776
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TT513-1010
    Resolution: 7122x4748
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission
    American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, American Legion

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