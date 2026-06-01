American Legion National Commander experiences 31 FW mission

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Dan K. Wiley, National Commander of the American Legion, participates in a firehose demonstration conducted by U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 31st Civil Engineering squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 28, 2026. The demonstration took place during a fire station tour where Wiley gained insight into the 31st CE mission and discussed concerns affecting military personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)