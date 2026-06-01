Secretary of War visits USS Boxer

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the ship’s flight deck, May 29, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is in Singapore with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)