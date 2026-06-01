U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), preform cool down exercises on the ship’s flight deck, May 29, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is in Singapore with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 03:30
|Photo ID:
|9719765
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-MH008-1423
|Resolution:
|11086x7391
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of War visits USS Boxer [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.