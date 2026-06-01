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    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer [Image 9 of 17]

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    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer

    SINGAPORE

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth does elbow touch planks with U.S. Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck, May 29, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is in Singapore with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 03:30
    Photo ID: 9719762
    VIRIN: 260529-N-MH008-1103
    Resolution: 7925x11888
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of War visits USS Boxer [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer
    Secretary of War visits USS Boxer

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission readiness
    Pete Hegseth
    Secretary of War

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