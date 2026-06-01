USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026

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EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 19, 2026) Information System Technician 2nd Class David Meehan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), calls the security reaction force team during an anti-terrorism training team drill, May 19, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)