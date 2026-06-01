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    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

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    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026

    AT SEA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 19, 2026) Information System Technician 2nd Class David Meehan, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), calls the security reaction force team during an anti-terrorism training team drill, May 19, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 03:01
    Photo ID: 9719696
    VIRIN: 260519-N-OC644-2032
    Resolution: 4000x5600
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026

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    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), ATTT, Anti-terrorism training team, Drill, Security, defense

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