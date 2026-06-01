EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 19, 2026) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Martin Ruizbaires, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), guards an entryway during an anti-terrorism training team drill, May 19, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9719694
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-OC644-2008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) enters an anti-terrorism training team environment, May 19, 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.