USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026

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SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May 15, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), heave a mooring line as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)