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    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

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    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026

    GREECE

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May 15, 2026) Seaman Gavin Miller, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), tosses a heaving line as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 03:01
    Photo ID: 9719691
    VIRIN: 260515-N-OC644-1055
    Resolution: 3816x4938
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026
    USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026

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    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), Sea and Anchor, Sea and Anchor detail, Souda Bay, Greece

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