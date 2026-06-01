USS Bulkeley (DGD 84) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026

SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May 15, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) station sea and anchor detail as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, May 15, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 03:02
|Photo ID:
|9719688
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-OC644-1002
|Resolution:
|5540x3693
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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