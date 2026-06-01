Integrated training team covers are displayed onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 1, 2026. Iwo Jima is now operating in the Atlantic Ocean following its deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. U.S. military forces remain deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9719638
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-KS356-1005
|Resolution:
|5651x2493
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the Foundry to the Fight: USS Iwo Jima’s Integrated Training Team [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Logan Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the Foundry to the Fight: USS Iwo Jima’s Integrated Training Team
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