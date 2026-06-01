From the Foundry to the Fight: USS Iwo Jima’s Integrated Training Team

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U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, makes oxygen level reports during a toxic gas damage control training team drill on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 3, 2025. Iwo Jima is now operating in the Atlantic Ocean following its deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. U.S. military forces remain deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)