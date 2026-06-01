Chief Matthew Pires, Maui Airports Fire Station chief, instructs U.S. military service members during a fire communications and scene size-up class at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting station at Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. The training was part of a joint aircraft rescue and firefighting exercise designed to enhance emergency response readiness and strengthen interoperability among the Hawaii Army National Guard, Maui Fire Department, state aircraft rescue firefighters and partner agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeremy Forella)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:05
|Photo ID:
|9719606
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-CO733-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|KAHULUI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard firefighters conduct joint emergency response training on Maui. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jeremy Forella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.