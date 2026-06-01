Hawaii Army National Guard firefighters conduct joint emergency response training on Maui.

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Spc. Alex Vaomu, left, and Staff Sgt. John Segawa, right, assigned to the 297th Firefighter Detachment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, receive instruction during a fire communications and scene size-up class at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting station at Kahului Airport on Maui, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. The class was part of a joint aircraft rescue and firefighting training exercise aimed at enhancing emergency response readiness and improving interoperability among the Hawaii Army National Guard, Maui Fire Department, state aircraft rescue firefighters and partner agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeremy Forella)