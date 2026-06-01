Hawaii Army National Guard firefighters conduct joint emergency response training on Maui.

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 297th Firefighter Detachment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, participate in a fire communications and scene size-up class during a joint firefighter training event at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire-Fighting station at Kahului Airport on Maui, June 1, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen emergency response readiness and interoperability between the Hawaii Army National Guard, Maui Fire Department, state aircraft rescue firefighters and other partner agencies through joint aircraft rescue and firefighting training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jeremy Forella)