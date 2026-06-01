ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Munitions Squadron perform an ammo loading demonstration to Republic of Korea Air Force senior cadets at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 29, 2026. The tour gave cadets the opportunity to interact with Airmen and observe operations supporting the wing’s Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)