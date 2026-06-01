ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christin Scott, 51st Mission Support Group deputy commander, gives opening remarks to Republic of Korea Air Force senior cadets at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 29, 2026. The visit reinforced the partnership between U.S. and ROK forces through professional exchange and mission-focused engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)