(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Schuyler Parks, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, briefs F-16 capabilities to Republic of Korea Air Force senior cadets at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 29, 2026. The tour highlighted operational capabilities and provided insight into the training and responsibilities of Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 23:52
    Photo ID: 9719598
    VIRIN: 260529-F-SA893-1149
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base
    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base
    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base
    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base
    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base
    ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    Osan AB
    51st FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery