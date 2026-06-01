ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Schuyler Parks, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, briefs F-16 capabilities to Republic of Korea Air Force senior cadets at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 29, 2026. The tour highlighted operational capabilities and provided insight into the training and responsibilities of Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)