U.S. Air Force Capt. Schuyler Parks, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, briefs F-16 capabilities to Republic of Korea Air Force senior cadets at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 29, 2026. The tour highlighted operational capabilities and provided insight into the training and responsibilities of Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 23:52
|Photo ID:
|9719598
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-SA893-1149
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKAF cadets explore mission sets at Osan Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.