Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel conduct maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28, 2026. U.S. service members and personnel from five nations will participate in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2, training to improve interoperability, share tactics, and strengthen contingency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9719503
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-TU760-1005
|Resolution:
|5489x3652
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.