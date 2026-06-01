Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base

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Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel conduct maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Alaska 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28, 2026. U.S. service members and personnel from five nations will participate in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2, training to improve interoperability, share tactics, and strengthen contingency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)