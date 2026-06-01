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    Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base [Image 1 of 2]

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    Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base

    EIELSON AIR BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 51st Fighter Wing sit on the flight line during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28, 2026. RF-A 26-2, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 21:52
    Photo ID: 9719502
    VIRIN: 260529-F-TU760-1002
    Resolution: 5906x3930
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base
    Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base

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    Readiness
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RedFlagAlaska26
    RFA26

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