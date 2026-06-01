Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 51st Fighter Wing sit on the flight line during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28, 2026. RF-A 26-2, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)