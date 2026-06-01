Red Flag Alaska 26-2 kicks off at Eielson Air Base

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 51st Fighter Wing sit on the flight line during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 26-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 28, 2026. RF-A 26-2, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9719502
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-TU760-1002
|Resolution:
|5906x3930
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
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