U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Tiro, a battle system manager assigned to 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participates in a reenlistment ceremony at the USS Missouri (BB-63) – Battleship Museum, located on Ford Island, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. Tiro reenlisted for four more years before his and his family’s permanent change of station (PCS) move to Japan later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9719495
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-EM105-4215
|Resolution:
|5482x3655
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years [Image 14 of 14], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.