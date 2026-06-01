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    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years [Image 9 of 14]

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    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Tiro, a battle system manager assigned to 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participates in a reenlistment ceremony at the USS Missouri (BB-63) – Battleship Museum, located on Ford Island, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. Tiro reenlisted for four more years before his and his family’s permanent change of station (PCS) move to Japan later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 21:09
    Photo ID: 9719488
    VIRIN: 260601-A-EM105-5697
    Resolution: 5030x3353
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years [Image 14 of 14], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years
    94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years

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    Career
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    Ceremony
    Family
    Reenlistment

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