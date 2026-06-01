94th AAMDC NCO Reenlists for Four more years

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Tiro, a battle system manager assigned to 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participates in a reenlistment ceremony at the USS Missouri (BB-63) – Battleship Museum, located on Ford Island, Hawaii, June 1, 2026. Tiro reenlisted for four more years before his and his family’s permanent change of station (PCS) move to Japan later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)