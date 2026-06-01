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    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties [Image 3 of 3]

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    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    05.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army World War II veteran Raymond Pannemann, who served with the 3rd Infantry Division and arrived in France about a month after D-Day, is pictured in an undated photo. His grandson, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Calvin Pannemann, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflected on Raymond Pannemann’s service during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Pannemann said he later learned through family records that his grandfather served under Audie Murphy, one of the most decorated American combat soldiers of World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9719219
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XY121-9587
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 525.72 KB
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties
    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties
    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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