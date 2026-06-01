Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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U.S. Army World War II veteran Raymond Pannemann, who served with the 3rd Infantry Division and arrived in France about a month after D-Day, is pictured in an undated photo. His grandson, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Calvin Pannemann, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflected on Raymond Pannemann’s service during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Pannemann said he later learned through family records that his grandfather served under Audie Murphy, one of the most decorated American combat soldiers of World War II.