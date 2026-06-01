Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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U.S. Navy World War II veteran Jack Callow, who served aboard USS Currituck (AV-7), is pictured in an undated photo. His great-grandson, U.S. Army Sgt. David Metzler, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflected on Callow’s service during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Metzler said he believes his great-grandfather would be proud to know soldiers are still honoring the service and sacrifice of the World War II generation.