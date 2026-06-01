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    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties [Image 2 of 3]

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    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Navy World War II veteran Jack Callow, who served aboard USS Currituck (AV-7), is pictured in an undated photo. His great-grandson, U.S. Army Sgt. David Metzler, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflected on Callow’s service during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Metzler said he believes his great-grandfather would be proud to know soldiers are still honoring the service and sacrifice of the World War II generation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9719210
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XY121-4332
    Resolution: 1659x2048
    Size: 608.82 KB
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties
    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties
    Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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