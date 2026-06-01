Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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Marine Purple Heart recipient Francis McGuire, who served during World War II, is pictured in an undated photo. His grandson, U.S. Army Spc. Benito Johnson, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflected on McGuire’s service during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Johnson said his grandfather’s sacrifice remains a powerful reminder of the legacy carried forward by today’s soldiers.