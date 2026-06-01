Marine Purple Heart recipient Francis McGuire, who served during World War II, is pictured in an undated photo. His grandson, U.S. Army Spc. Benito Johnson, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflected on McGuire’s service during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Johnson said his grandfather’s sacrifice remains a powerful reminder of the legacy carried forward by today’s soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9719198
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-XY121-1115
|Resolution:
|1081x1419
|Size:
|183.13 KB
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties
No keywords found.