Charles Hickman, Logistics Management Specialist, USACE Logistics Activity, gives instructions to Raymond Gilbert, Ops Maintenance Section during Basic Forklift Certification at Building MB1, May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9718847
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-XJ740-1270
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication [Image 3 of 3], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Galveston District Champions Complete OSHA Basic Forklift Operation Certification
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