Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:03 Photo ID: 9718847 VIRIN: 260513-A-XJ740-1270 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.67 MB Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

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This work, Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication [Image 3 of 3], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.