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    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication [Image 1 of 3]

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    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Charles Hickman, Logistics Management Specialist, USACE Logistics Activity, gives instructions to Raymond Gilbert, Ops Maintenance Section during Basic Forklift Certification at Building MB1, May 13, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:03
    Photo ID: 9718847
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XJ740-1270
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication [Image 3 of 3], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certification
    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication

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