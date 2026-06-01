Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:03 Photo ID: 9718845 VIRIN: 260513-A-XJ740-1297 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.01 MB Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

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This work, Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication [Image 3 of 3], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.