Jonett Figaro, SWG Transportation Specialist, practices forklift operation at Building MB1, May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9718840
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-XJ740-1287
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certification [Image 3 of 3], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Galveston District Champions Complete OSHA Basic Forklift Operation Certification
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