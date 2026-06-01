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    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certification [Image 2 of 3]

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    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certification

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Jonett Figaro, SWG Transportation Specialist, practices forklift operation at Building MB1, May 13, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:03
    Photo ID: 9718840
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XJ740-1287
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certification [Image 3 of 3], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication
    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certification
    Galveston District Champions Complete Forklift Certfication

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