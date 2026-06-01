Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation

Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:52 Photo ID: 9718805 VIRIN: 260529-N-JO235-9565 Resolution: 855x443 Size: 59.36 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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