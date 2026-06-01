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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation [Image 1 of 6]

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Tyler Clausen, Kevin Fishel, Jeff Day, Greg Burgin, Corey Cook, and Misael Diaz-Bucio played pivotal roles in the successful transition of the first...

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    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9718802
    VIRIN: 260501-N-JO235-8112
    Resolution: 855x443
    Size: 60.88 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation [Image 6 of 6], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation

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