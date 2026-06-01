Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Shannon Thompson recently recognized six exceptional employees with Command Challenge Coins for their instrumental contributions to one of the most significant digital modernization efforts within the FRC enterprise.



Tyler Clausen, Kevin Fishel, Jeff Day, Greg Burgin, Corey Cook, and Misael Diaz-Bucio played pivotal roles in the successful transition of the first MH-60 Sierra Phase Maintenance Inspection (PMI-1) from a legacy paper-based process to a fully digital Electronic Work Order (EWO) system. This achievement marks a major advancement in aircraft maintenance operations, enhancing efficiency, accountability, and real-time operational awareness across the production environment.



The Quality Assurance (QA) and Integrated Engineering Teams (IET) dedicated more than 800 man-hours to designing, engineering, and building the behind the scenes electronic needs to support the transition. At the same time, the NDMS team spearheaded the implementation and change-management effort, training the entire production line and ensuring a seamless adoption of the new system.



The impact of their work was immediate and far-reaching. By moving to direct-to-system documentation process, the team eliminated the need for physical rubber stamps, streamlined labor clocking procedures, implemented secure digital signoffs, and significantly reduced printing requirements.



Building on the success of the inaugural helicopter, ten additional aircraft are currently progressing through maintenance using the streamlined process. The innovation, technical expertise, and commitment demonstrated by these employees continue to shape the future of naval aviation maintenance and exemplify the ingenuity and teamwork that drive Fleet Readiness Center Southwest's mission success.



FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:52 Story ID: 566612 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Digital Transformation, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.