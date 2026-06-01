MCPON Visits Naval Station Norfolk

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NORFOLK, Virginia (May 28, 2026) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman speaks with Sailors, assigned to Naval Station Norfolk, during an all-hands call, May 28. MCPON Perryman visited Hampton Roads-area installations to engage Sailors and installation leadership on quality-of-service and readiness initiatives impacting the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)