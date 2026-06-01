NORFOLK, Virginia (May 28, 2026) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) John Perryman speaks with Sailors, assigned to Naval Station Norfolk, during an all-hands call, May 28. MCPON Perryman visited Hampton Roads-area installations to engage Sailors and installation leadership on quality-of-service and readiness initiatives impacting the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9718472
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-AJ005-1029
|Resolution:
|2966x1979
|Size:
|869.6 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON Visits Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.