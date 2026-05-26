(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans [Image 29 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. service members and veterans participate in an evening colors ceremony at the Veterans Affairs Hospital during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. The Mounted Color Guard, the last remaining mounted ceremonial unit in the Marine Corps, represents the history and traditions of the Marine Corps while supporting community events throughout Sail 250 New Orleans, a citywide celebration of maritime history and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:21
    Photo ID: 9717815
    VIRIN: 260531-M-FR804-2031
    Resolution: 6357x4238
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans
    Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    Marines
    USMC
    Sail 250
    Sail250NewOrleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery