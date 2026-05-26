Mounted Color Guard participates in Sail 250 New Orleans

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Griffin, a stable keeper with the Mounted Color Guard, performs groundwork exercises before a meet-and-greet at a physical training event held in Audubon Park during Sail 250 New Orleans, May 30, 2026. The Mounted Color Guard, the last remaining mounted ceremonial unit in the Marine Corps, represents the history and traditions of the Marine Corps while supporting community events throughout Sail 250 New Orleans, a citywide celebration of maritime history and the nation’s 250th anniversary.